Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2023: SPNT, APO, TIGR

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.9% to $29,960, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.436%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index, a measure of inflation, rose by 0.1% in March, below expectations for a 0.2% increase and following a 0.4% gain in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In company news, SiriusPoint (SPNT) shares jumped almost 12% after shareholder Dan Loeb said that he is considering acquiring the remaining shares in the company in a take-private deal to better execute a turnaround strategy.

Apollo Global Management (APO) said it has raised its spending target to $2 billion across its funds' private equity portfolio by the end of 2025 after it achieved over $1 billion in diverse spending under its Supplier Diversity Program. The company's shares were up 0.1%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was rising 0.6% after it launched TigerGPT, a text-generating AI chatbot that the company said is "the industry's first AI investment assistant."

