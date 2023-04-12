Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2023: PYPL, SPNT, APO, TIGR

Financial stocks were steady in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index almost flat and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) also little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was also up 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining about 1% to $29,940, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1 basis point at 3.419%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index, a measure of inflation, rose by 0.1% in March, below expectations for a 0.2% increase and following a 0.4% gain in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) and the Phoenix Suns said that they have extended their partnership through the 2026 NBA season. PayPal shares were marginally higher.

SiriusPoint (SPNT) shares rose over 9% after shareholder Dan Loeb said that he's considering acquiring the remaining shares in the company in a take-private deal to better execute a turnaround strategy.

Apollo Global Management (APO) said it has raised its spending target to $2 billion across its funds' private equity portfolio by the end of 2025 after it achieved over $1 billion in diverse spending under its Supplier Diversity Program. The company's shares were down 0.7%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was down 0.6% after it launched TigerGPT, a text-generating AI chatbot that the company said is "the industry's first AI investment assistant."

