Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2022: PWOD,COMP,BEN,WULF

Financial stocks turned solidly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.3%, reversing a midday gain, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 0.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.2% to $39,486, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.5 basis points to 2.725%.

In company news, Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) was 1.3% lower this afternoon, reversing a modest gain earlier Tuesday that followed the bank holding company authorizing a new stock buyback program for up 5% of its outstanding stock, equal to around 354,000 shares, extending through April 30, 2023, and replacing its current authorization expiring at the end of the month.

Franklin Resources (BEN) slipped 1.5% after Citigroup lowered its stock rating for the investment manager to neutral from buy and slashed its price target for the stock to $28. Keefe Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources' rating to market perform from outperform previously. The downgrades followed the company reporting a 0.6% drop in assets under management during March.

TeraWulf (WULF) tumbled over 31% after the cryptocurrency company priced a $20.6 million public offering of its common stock. The company said several existing investors, including TeraWulf CEO Paul Prager, participated in a separate, $5 million private placement priced at Monday's closing price of $7.88 per share.

To the upside, Compass (COMP) rose 2% on Tuesday after saying Josh McCarter, the CEO of privately held fitness and self-care company Mindbody, was selected to join the real estate brokerage's board.

