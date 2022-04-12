Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2022: LAZ, APO, DB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.29%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Lazard (LAZ) were gaining more than 2% as it reported preliminary assets under management of about $252.68 billion in March, up from $251.57 billion in February.

Apollo Global Management (APO) shares were advancing by more than 1% after it agreed to invest in financial services firm Siebert Williams Shank as part of a new strategic partnership, the companies said Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank (DB) shareholder Capital Group has sold a stake worth 1.27 billion euros ($1.38 billion), according to media reports. Deutsche Bank was recently down more than 1%.

