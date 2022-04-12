Banking
LAZ

Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2022: LAZ, APO, DB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.29%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Lazard (LAZ) were gaining more than 2% as it reported preliminary assets under management of about $252.68 billion in March, up from $251.57 billion in February.

Apollo Global Management (APO) shares were advancing by more than 1% after it agreed to invest in financial services firm Siebert Williams Shank as part of a new strategic partnership, the companies said Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank (DB) shareholder Capital Group has sold a stake worth 1.27 billion euros ($1.38 billion), according to media reports. Deutsche Bank was recently down more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAZ APO DB XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular