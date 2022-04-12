Banking
COMP

Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2022: COMP,BEN,WULF

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks have turned narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.8% to $40,187, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.2 basis points to 2.718%.

In company news, Compass (COMP) rose 5.2% on Tuesday after saying Josh McCarter, the CEO of privately held fitness and self-care company Mindbody, was selected to join the real estate brokerage's board.

Franklin Resources (BEN) slipped 0.7% after Citigroup lowered its stock rating for the investment manager to neutral from buy and slashed its price target for the stock to $28. Keefe Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources' rating to market perform from outperform previously. The downgrades followed the company reporting a 0.6% drop in assets under management during March.

TeraWulf (WULF) tumbled almost 23% after the cryptocurrency company priced a $20.6 million public offering of its common stock. The company said several existing investors, including TeraWulf CEO Paul Prager, participated in a separate, $5 million private placement priced at Monday's closing price of $7.88 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COMP BEN WULF

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular