Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2022: COMP,BEN,WULF

Financial stocks have turned narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.8% to $40,187, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.2 basis points to 2.718%.

In company news, Compass (COMP) rose 5.2% on Tuesday after saying Josh McCarter, the CEO of privately held fitness and self-care company Mindbody, was selected to join the real estate brokerage's board.

Franklin Resources (BEN) slipped 0.7% after Citigroup lowered its stock rating for the investment manager to neutral from buy and slashed its price target for the stock to $28. Keefe Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources' rating to market perform from outperform previously. The downgrades followed the company reporting a 0.6% drop in assets under management during March.

TeraWulf (WULF) tumbled almost 23% after the cryptocurrency company priced a $20.6 million public offering of its common stock. The company said several existing investors, including TeraWulf CEO Paul Prager, participated in a separate, $5 million private placement priced at Monday's closing price of $7.88 per share.

