Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2021: PT,RIOT,GLG

Financial stocks eked out small gains in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index a touch higher while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

In company news, Pintec (PT) rose over 12% after the online financial services company announced plans to acquire Chinese securities technology company Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology in an all-stock deal.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) climbed 9.5% after saying Monday it produced 187 bitcoins during March, boosting its Q1 production to 491 bitcoin, representing a 75% gain over the first three months of 2020.

TD Holdings (GLG) fell over 11% after the commodity said it received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq for failing to file its latest Form 10-K annual report by the March 31 deadline.

