Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2021: FTFT, KREF, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were trading mostly higher before markets open on Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) gained 0.3%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 0.4%.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT) rose more than 2% after amending its share exchange agreement with Joy Rich Enterprises, wherein the company agreed to buy 90% of the outstanding shares of Nice Talent Asset Management.

In other sector news, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) was flat after pricing on Friday an offering of 6 million shares of its 6.50% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock at $25 per share, for gross proceeds of $150 million.

KKR (KKR) was also unchanged after Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources, that the company has advanced to the next stage of bidding for Rolls Royce Holding's sale of its ITP Aero unit.

