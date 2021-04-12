Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2021: BTBT,PT,RIOT,GLG

Financial stocks remain narrowly mixed shortly before Monday's closing bell, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.2.

In company news, Bit Digital (BTBT) slid over 10% after naming investment banker Bryan Bullett as its new CEO, succeeding Min Hu, who declined to participate in the company's bitcoin mining business. It also said Sam Tabar, who previously co-founded fintech firm Fluidity, would join the company as its chief strategy officer.

TD Holdings (GLG) fell almost 13% after the company said it received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq for failing to file its latest Form 10-K annual report by the March 31 deadline.

To the upside, Pintec (PT) rose more than 17% after the online financial services company announced plans to acquire Chinese securities technology company Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology in an all-stock deal.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) climbed 3.7% after saying Monday it produced 187 bitcoins during March, boosting its Q1 production to 491 bitcoin, representing a 75% gain over the first three months of 2020.

