News & Insights

Banking
SAN

Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2024: SAN, WD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 11, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.2% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% down.

Banco Santander (SAN) recently hired dealmakers from three rival investment banking firms in the US, Bloomberg reported. Banco Santander shares were down 1.6% pre-bell.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) said it arranged $120 million of financing for a mixed-use multifamily project in Nashville, Tennessee on behalf of Tidal Real Estate Partners. Walker & Dunlop shares were 0.7% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAN
WD
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.