Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2024: SAN, WD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.2% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% down.

Banco Santander (SAN) recently hired dealmakers from three rival investment banking firms in the US, Bloomberg reported. Banco Santander shares were down 1.6% pre-bell.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) said it arranged $120 million of financing for a mixed-use multifamily project in Nashville, Tennessee on behalf of Tidal Real Estate Partners. Walker & Dunlop shares were 0.7% lower pre-bell.

