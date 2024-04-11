Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2024: MS, KKR, GL, BLK

Financial stocks eased in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 0.8% to $70,064, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries advanced 1 basis point at 4.57%.

In economic news, producer prices in March logged the biggest annual increase since April 2023, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, a day after hotter-than-expected consumer inflation data largely wiped out prospects for a June interest-rate cut.

In corporate news, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other Treasury Department offices are investigating Morgan Stanley (MS) over how it vets clients who are at risk of laundering money through the bank's wealth-management division, The Wall Street Journal reported. Morgan Stanley shares tumbled 4.9%.

KKR (KKR) is offering a "compelling" investment opportunity among alternative asset managers, Oppenheimer said in a note. Oppenheimer maintained KKR's outperform rating and $103 price target. KKR shares gained 2.4%.

Globe Life (GL) shares plunged 52% as short seller Fuzzy Panda Research alleged that company executives disregarded insurance fraud.

BlackRock (BLK) lost an appeal related to the deductibility for UK tax purposes of interest payable on $4 billion of intra-group loans put in place in connection with its acquisition of Barclays Global Investors in 2009, according to a UK Court of Appeal decision Thursday. BlackRock shares rose 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.