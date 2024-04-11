News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2024: GL, BLK, SAN

April 11, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Financial stocks were decreasing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 1% at $70,382, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady at 4.56%.

In economic news, producer prices in March logged the biggest annual increase since April 2023, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, a day after hotter-than-expected consumer inflation data largely wiped out pricing for a June rate cut.

In corporate news, Globe Life (GL) shares plunged 43% as short seller Fuzzy Panda Research alleged that company executives disregarded insurance fraud.

BlackRock (BLK) lost an appeal related to the deductibility for UK tax purposes of interest payable on $4 billion of intra-group loans put in place in connection with its acquisition of Barclays Global Investors in 2009, according to a UK Court of Appeal decision Thursday. BlackRock shares were fractionally lower.

Separately, BlackRock and Santander (SAN) announced that funds managed by BlackRock will provide financing on a $600 million portfolio of infrastructure credit through a structured deal. Santander shares were falling 2.2%.

