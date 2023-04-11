Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2023: ITUB, LU, JPM

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index increasing 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up almost 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 1.7% to $30,153, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 1.1% to 3.453%.

In economic news, the NFIB small business optimism index fell 0.8 points to 90.1 last month but was ahead of the consensus on Econoday for 89. March was the 15th straight month the National Federation of Independent Business index has remained below the 49-year average of 98.

In company news, Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) said its Itau Unibanco unit would get 1.7 billion reais ($339.5 million) in a settlement with Brazil's Parana state related to 20 years of debt guaranteed by shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia, or COPEL. The Brazilian bank's shares were up almost 5%.

Lufax (LU) was up over 13% after it plans to have a dual primary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Chinese firm said that its American depositary shares will continue to be primarily listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) lawsuit against its former executive Jes Staley over allegedly concealing information about Jeffrey Epstein won't be separated from two other lawsuits against the bank for its work for Epstein, a federal judge ruled Monday, according to multiple media reports. JP Morgan was up 0.3%.

