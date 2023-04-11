Banking
CS

Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2023: CS, UBS, BAM, AMK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 11, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.16%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.75% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.14%.

Credit Suisse (CS) should freeze any job cuts it is planning amid UBS' (UBS) emergency takeover of the troubled lender, the Swiss Bank Employees' Association said in an open letter to the Swiss parliament. Credit Suisse and UBS were each recently climbing past 2%.

Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) Brookfield Infrastructure unit agreed to acquire asset manager AXA IM's stake in data center firm Data4 for an undisclosed amount, according to Reuters. Brookfield Asset Management was up almost 5%.

AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) was more than 1% higher after it reported platform assets of $96.2 billion at the end of March, up 5.9% from $90.8 billion a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CS
UBS
BAM
AMK
XLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.