Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2023: CS, UBS, BAM, AMK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.16%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.75% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.14%.

Credit Suisse (CS) should freeze any job cuts it is planning amid UBS' (UBS) emergency takeover of the troubled lender, the Swiss Bank Employees' Association said in an open letter to the Swiss parliament. Credit Suisse and UBS were each recently climbing past 2%.

Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) Brookfield Infrastructure unit agreed to acquire asset manager AXA IM's stake in data center firm Data4 for an undisclosed amount, according to Reuters. Brookfield Asset Management was up almost 5%.

AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) was more than 1% higher after it reported platform assets of $96.2 billion at the end of March, up 5.9% from $90.8 billion a year earlier.

