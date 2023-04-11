Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2023: CCAI, ITUB, JPM, LU

Financial stocks were advancing in late Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both up about 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index jumped almost 3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 3.3% to $30,175, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 1.9 basis points to 3.434%.

In economic news, the NFIB small business optimism index fell 0.8 points to 90.1 last month but was ahead of the consensus on Econoday for 89. March was the 15th straight month the National Federation of Independent Business index has remained below the 49-year average of 98.

In company news, Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (CCAI) said its previously announced merger deal with RealWear and certain other parties has been terminated. The blank-check firm's shares were declining 0.2%.

Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) said its Itau Unibanco unit would get 1.7 billion reais ($339.5 million) in a settlement with Brazil's Parana state related to 20 years of debt guaranteed by shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia, or COPEL. The Brazilian bank's shares were up 4.9%.

Lufax (LU) was up over 11% after it plans to have a dual primary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Chinese firm said that its American depositary shares will continue to be primarily listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) lawsuit against its former executive Jes Staley over allegedly concealing information about Jeffrey Epstein won't be separated from two other lawsuits against the bank for its work for Epstein, a federal judge ruled Monday, according to multiple media reports. JP Morgan was up 0.5%.

