Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2022: WTW,SGLY,SFNC,STXB,RBB

Financial stocks were moderately lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both falling 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.4%.

Bitcoin was down 7.6% to $39,938, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.7 basis points to 2.78%.

In company news, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) slid almost 1% after it said Sunday that it closed on its acquisition of the remaining 51% shares of Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers Private Ltd. it didn't already own after regulators in India signed off on the deal. The unit will now be led by Vivek Nath, a longtime executive for its operations throughout southeastern Asia. He succeeds Rohit Jain, who will continue to be involved with the business as a board member.

Simmons First National (SFNC) turned 1.1% lower this afternoon, reversing a 3.1% gain earlier Monday that followed the bank holding company completing its purchase of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) for $581 million in cash and stock.

Singularity Future Technology (SGLY) plunged 43% after the blockchain technology, and logistics company announced the launch of a Bitcoin mining joint venture in the US with Ghana-based private-equity investors Golden Mainland. The partners expect to eventually invest up to $250 million to operate up to 300,000 Bitcoin miners, with Singularity making an initial $10 million capital contribution.

To the upside, RBB Bancorp (RBB) rose 0.7% after Monday saying CEO Alan Thian resigned following an internal investigation identified personnel decisions that hurt employee morale but did not adversely affect the bank's finances. Chief financial officer David Morris has been interim CEO at the company since Feb. 22 when Thian was placed on paid leave.

