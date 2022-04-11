Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2022: SGLY,SFNC,STXB,RBB

Financial stocks were moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) falling 0.2%, giving back a narrow morning advance.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.2%.

Bitcoin was down 4.8% to $40,846, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.1 basis points to 2.774%.

In company news, Singularity Future Technology (SGLY) plunged 37% after the blockchain technology, and logistics company announced the launch of a Bitcoin mining joint venture in the US with Ghana-based private-equity investors Golden Mainland. The partners expect to eventually invest up to $250 million to operate up to 300,000 Bitcoin miners, with Singularity making an initial $10 million capital contribution.

Simmons First National (SFNC) turned almost 1% lower this afternoon, reversing a 3.1% gain earlier Monday that followed the bank holding company completing its purchase of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) for $581 million in cash and stock.

RBB Bancorp (RBB) rose 0.2% after Monday saying CEO Alan Thian resigned following an internal investigation identified personnel decisions that hurt employee morale but did not adversely affect the bank's finances. Chief financial officer David Morris has been interim CEO at the company since Feb. 22 when Thian was placed on paid leave.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.