Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2022: GS, KKR, AIG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.24%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.83% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1.2%.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) said it has completed the acquisition of Netherlands-based NN Investment Partners from NN Group for 1.7 billion euros ($1.85 billion). Goldman Sachs was advancing 0.08% recently.

KKR (KKR) said it agreed to acquire a 9.99% stake in Shriram General Insurance Company. Financial details weren't disclosed. KKR was down by 0.8% recently.

American International Group (AIG) said it plans to fully redeem its outstanding 1.5% notes due 2023 on May 10. American International Group was down 0.1% in recent premarket activity.

