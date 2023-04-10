Financial Sector Update for 04/10/2023: KMPR, COF, PRU, MBLY, NMRK

Financial stocks were steady to higher in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 2.7% to $29,092, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 3.415%.

In company news, Kemper (KMPR) shares were rising over 2% after Credit Suisse upgraded the company's stock to outperform from neutral and raised its target price to $78 from $56, noting "favorable" prospects.

Capital One Financial (COF) is being sued by Walmart (WMT), seeking to terminate its credit card partnership. Capital One and Walmart shares were both little changed.

Prudential Financial (PRU) reported a 16% stake in Mobileye Global (MBLY). Prudential was up 0.7%, while Mobileye rose over 3%.

Newmark Group (NMRK) said its Global Corporate Services business secured a long-term contract with Saint-Gobain, a construction company, to help the latter lower occupancy costs and improve the utilization of its real estate portfolio. Newmark shares slumped over 5%.

