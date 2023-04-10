Financial Sector Update for 04/10/2023: JPM, EBIX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping by 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.9% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.8%.

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) due diligence on a recent dealmaking spree is being audited by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a bureau of the US Department of the Treasury, after the bank acquired dozens of smaller companies in 2021 and 2022, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. JPMorgan's shares were down 0.2% recently.

Ebix (EBIX) said Chief Financial Officer Steven Hamil notified the company on April 4 about his planned resignation, starting April 21 to pursue other opportunities. Ebix was recently down almost 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.