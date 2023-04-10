Financial Sector Update for 04/10/2023: COF, NMRK, PRU, MBLY

Financial stocks were steady to higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 2.7% to $29,113, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 12.3 basis points to 3.411%.

In company news, Capital One Financial (COF) is being sued by Walmart (WMT), seeking to terminate their credit card partnership. Capital One and Walmart shares were both little changed.

Prudential Financial (PRU) reported a 16% stake in Mobileye Global (MBLY). Prudential was up 0.7%, while Mobileye rose 2.2%.

Newmark Group (NMRK) said its Global Corporate Services business secured a long-term contract with Saint-Gobain, a construction company, to help the latter lower occupancy costs and improve the utilization of its real estate portfolio. Newmark shares slumped 5.7%.

