Financial Sector Update for 04/09/2024: OWL, WSR, BX

Financial stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index lost 0.3%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 4.1% to $68,685, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries declined 5.6 basis points to 4.368%.

In economic news, the National Federation of Independent Business optimism index fell to 88.5 in March, the lowest since 2012.

In corporate news, Blue Owl Capital (OWL) shares fell 1.3% after the company said Tuesday it is buying real estate lender Prima Capital Advisors for $170 million.

Blackstone (BX) is close to securing a funding deal with L'Occitane's owner Reinold Geiger to take L'Occitane private, Bloomberg reported late Monday. Blackstone shares gained 1.1%.

Whitestone REIT's (WSR) shareholder Erez Asset Management said Tuesday it's proposing changes to the composition of Whitestone's board to address the company's alleged persistent underperformance. Whitestone shares were down 0.6%.

