News & Insights

Banking
OPFI

Financial Sector Update for 04/09/2024: OPFI, CRBG, HSBC, GGAL

April 09, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.1% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% lower.

OppFi (OPFI) shares were up more than 8% after its board declared a special dividend of $0.12 per share, payable May 1 to shareholders of record April 19. The company's board also authorized a new $20 million share repurchase program.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) shares were nearly 3% higher after the company said it has completed the sale of its UK life insurance business, operating as AIG Life, to Aviva.

HSBC (HSBC) said it has agreed to sell its banking operations in Argentina to Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) for $550 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares were up more than 2% and HSBC shares added 0.6% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPFI
CRBG
HSBC
GGAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.