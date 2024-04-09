Financial Sector Update for 04/09/2024: OPFI, CRBG, HSBC, GGAL

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.1% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% lower.

OppFi (OPFI) shares were up more than 8% after its board declared a special dividend of $0.12 per share, payable May 1 to shareholders of record April 19. The company's board also authorized a new $20 million share repurchase program.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) shares were nearly 3% higher after the company said it has completed the sale of its UK life insurance business, operating as AIG Life, to Aviva.

HSBC (HSBC) said it has agreed to sell its banking operations in Argentina to Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) for $550 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares were up more than 2% and HSBC shares added 0.6% pre-bell.

