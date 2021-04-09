Financial Sector Update for 04/09/2021: UPST,IMXI,MDRR

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was also climbing 2.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

In company news, Upstart Holdings (UPST) was 6.7% higher this afternoon, recovering from a more than 4% decline earlier Friday that followed the lender network company pricing a $240 million public offering of 2 million common shares at $120 each, or 2.7% under Thursday's closing price.

International Money Express (IMXI) rose 1.8% after the money transfer company said remittances rose to an all-time high of about 3.1 million transfers during March.

Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) dropped 17% after the real estate investment trust priced a $12 million public offering of 8 million common shares at $1.50 apiece, or 14.3% under Thursday's closing price.

