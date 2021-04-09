Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/09/2021: IVZ,UPST,IMXI,MDRR

Financial stocks added slightly to their midday gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% shortly ahead of Friday's closing bell while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was was climbing 2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was 0.2% higher, reversing an earlier decline.

In company news, Invesco (IVZ) climbed 1.4% after BMO Capital raised its price target for the asset manager by $1 to $28 a share and reiterating its market perform stock rating.

International Money Express (IMXI) rose 1.8% after the money transfer company said remittances rose to an all-time high of about 3.1 million transfers during March.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was 4.8% higher, recovering from a more than 4% decline earlier Friday that followed the lender network company pricing a $240 million public offering of 2 million common shares at $120 each, or 2.7% under Thursday's closing price.

To the downside, Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) dropped over 17% after the real estate investment trust priced a $12 million public offering of 8 million common shares at $1.50 apiece, or 14.3% under Thursday's closing price.

