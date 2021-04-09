Financial Sector Update for 04/09/2021: IMXI, KREF,BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading higher before markets open on Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added 0.7%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) gained 1.6%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) retreated 1.2%.

International Money Express (IMXI) added 0.1% after announcing late Thursday that remittances in March rose to an all-time high of about 3.1 million transfers.

In other sector news, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) was trading fractionally lower after it launched an offering of its

series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares with a $25 per share liquidation preference.

Meanwhile, Bank of America (BAC) was slightly up after saying that it has increased its environmental business initiative target to $1 trillion by 2030 to speed up the shift to a "low-carbon, sustainable economy."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.