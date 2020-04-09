Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/09/2020: UBS, CS, BLK, BCOR, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

MT Newswires
Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +2.86%

BAC: +3.29%

WFC: +3.04%

C: +3.93%

USB: +0.81%

Leading financial stocks were rallying pre-market Thursday.

In other sector news:

(+) UBS (UBS) and Credit Suisse (CS) will postpone and pay their 2019 dividends in installments after the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA asked lenders to conserve their capital to assist the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. UBS was up more than 2%, while Credit Suisse was over 3% higher in recent trading.

(+) BlackRock (BLK) was slightly advancing after CEO Larry Fink assured employees that the company will not make any layoffs this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(=) Blucora (BCOR) was unchanged as it announced an amended agreement for its planned acquisition of privately held HK Financial Services in response to current economic conditions, providing for a reduced purchase price of $100 million compared with the previous consideration of $160 million, among other revisions.

MTNewswires


