Financial Sector Update for 04/09/2020: IRT,GRIF,TRNO,BCOR

Financial stocks were hanging on to most of their gains that followed the Federal Reserve Thursday announcing $2.3 trillion in additional support for state and local governments. The NYSE Financial Index was rising 3.4% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 4.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 4.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Independence Realty Trust (IRT) climbed almost 16% on Thursday after the real estate investment trust said it has collected 89% of its April rent receipts and will relax near-term monthly rental requirements for "residents directly impacted and demonstrating financial hardship" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said it allowed non-binding deals to acquire three buildings in Atlanta to expire without penalty and it settled a $50 million forward-equity agreement by issuing about 3.4 million of its common shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Terreno Realty (TRNO) rose 6.7% after late Wednesday saying occupancy for its operating portfolio grew to 97.8% during the three months ended March 31, rising a full percentage point over the previous quarter. The company also said it acquired two properties in California during Q1, buying a 66,000 square foot building and a 2.7-acre improved parcel for a combined $29.7 million.

(+) Blucora (BCOR) was 1.56% higher after the financial services company announced revised terms for its proposed acquisition of privately held HK Financial Services, including a 37.5% reduction in the purchase price to $100 million in response to current economic conditions.

(-) Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) declined nearly 2% after the property manager Thursday reported a net loss of $0.06 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Feb. 29, improving on a $0.12 per share loss during the same quarter last year as revenue grew 3.9% over year-ago levels to nearly $9.7 million. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

