Banking
IRT

Financial Sector Update for 04/09/2020: IRT,GRIF,TRNO,BCOR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +8.58%

BAC +5.95%

WFC +9.51%

C +6.79%

USB +6.65%

Financial stocks were hanging on to most of their gains that followed the Federal Reserve Thursday announcing $2.3 trillion in additional support for state and local governments. The NYSE Financial Index was rising 3.4% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 4.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 4.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Independence Realty Trust (IRT) climbed almost 16% on Thursday after the real estate investment trust said it has collected 89% of its April rent receipts and will relax near-term monthly rental requirements for "residents directly impacted and demonstrating financial hardship" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said it allowed non-binding deals to acquire three buildings in Atlanta to expire without penalty and it settled a $50 million forward-equity agreement by issuing about 3.4 million of its common shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Terreno Realty (TRNO) rose 6.7% after late Wednesday saying occupancy for its operating portfolio grew to 97.8% during the three months ended March 31, rising a full percentage point over the previous quarter. The company also said it acquired two properties in California during Q1, buying a 66,000 square foot building and a 2.7-acre improved parcel for a combined $29.7 million.

(+) Blucora (BCOR) was 1.56% higher after the financial services company announced revised terms for its proposed acquisition of privately held HK Financial Services, including a 37.5% reduction in the purchase price to $100 million in response to current economic conditions.

(-) Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) declined nearly 2% after the property manager Thursday reported a net loss of $0.06 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Feb. 29, improving on a $0.12 per share loss during the same quarter last year as revenue grew 3.9% over year-ago levels to nearly $9.7 million. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRT GRIF TRNO BCOR

Latest Banking Videos

#TradeTalks: How Will Banking Transform Following Lessons Learned From the COVID-19 crisis?

How will banking transform following lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis? Publicis Sapient’s Raj Chakraborty joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the core changes.

2 days ago

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular