Financial Sector Update for 04/09/2020: GRIF,TRNO,BCOR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +10.15%

BAC +6.95%

WFC +11.59%

C +8.56%

USB +7.85%

Financial stocks were outpacing the broader markets in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 4.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 6.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 6.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) declined nearly 2% after the property manager Thursday reported a net loss of $0.06 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Feb. 29, improving on a $0.12 per share loss during the same quarter last year as revenue grew 3.9% over year-ago levels to nearly $9.7 million. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

In other sector news:

(+) Terreno Realty (TRNO) rose 5.8% after late Wednesday saying occupancy for its operating portfolio grew to 97.8% during the three months ended March 31, rising a full percentage point over the previous quarter. The company also said it acquired two properties in California during Q1, buying a 66,000 square foot building and a 2.7-acre improved parcel for a combined $29.7 million.

(+) Blucora (BCOR) was 2.6% higher after the financial services company announced revised terms for its proposed acquisition of privately held HK Financial Services, including a 37.5% reduction in the purchase price to $100 million in response to current economic conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.