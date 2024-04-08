Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2024: MSCI, AIRC, BX, TW, JPM

Financial stocks were rising in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 0.2% softer, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed 3.7% to $71,868, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 5 basis points to 4.42%.

In economic news, consumer expectations for one-year US inflation growth remained at a 3% gain in March for the fourth consecutive month, according to a survey by the New York Federal Reserve Bank. Median inflation expectations rose to a 2.9% gain from a 2.7% increase for the three-year period and slowed to a 2.6% advance from a 2.9% boost for five years ahead.

In corporate news, MSCI's (MSCI) Q1 results may beat estimates on the back of asset-based fees, RBC Capital Markets said. RBC has an outperform rating on the company and a $638 price target. MSCI shares gained 1.3%.

Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) shares soared 22% after the rental property portfolio manager agreed to be acquired by Blackstone (BX) in an all-cash transaction valued at $10 billion, including debt. Blackstone shares rose 1.3%.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) shares shed 0.6% after the company agreed to buy Institutional Cash Distributors for $785 million, expanding into a new client channel serving corporate treasury professionals.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto is "immediately ready" to lead the company as chief executive officer "should the need arise in the near-term," according to a regulatory filing. JPMorgan shares rose 0.4%.

