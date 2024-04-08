Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2024: AIRC, BX, TW, JPM

Financial stocks advanced in Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed 3% to $71,323, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 5 basis points to 4.43%.

In corporate news, Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) shares soared 23% after the rental property portfolio manager agreed to be acquired and taken private by Blackstone (BX) in an all-cash transaction valued at $10 billion, including debt. Blackstone shares rose 1.4%.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) shares increased 0.1% after the company agreed to buy Institutional Cash Distributors for $785 million, expanding into a new client channel serving corporate treasury professionals.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto is "immediately ready" to lead the company as chief executive officer "should the need arise in the near-term," according to a regulatory filing. JPMorgan shares rose 0.4%.

