News & Insights

Banking
AIRC

Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2024: AIRC, BX, TW, JPM

April 08, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks advanced in Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed 3% to $71,323, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 5 basis points to 4.43%.

In corporate news, Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) shares soared 23% after the rental property portfolio manager agreed to be acquired and taken private by Blackstone (BX) in an all-cash transaction valued at $10 billion, including debt. Blackstone shares rose 1.4%.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) shares increased 0.1% after the company agreed to buy Institutional Cash Distributors for $785 million, expanding into a new client channel serving corporate treasury professionals.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto is "immediately ready" to lead the company as chief executive officer "should the need arise in the near-term," according to a regulatory filing. JPMorgan shares rose 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIRC
BX
TW
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.