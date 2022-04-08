Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, PSFE, PVBC, HIG

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently up 0.35%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down around 1%.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares were rising more than 4% after the company said late Thursday that it appointed Bruce Lowthers to succeed Philip McHugh as chief executive officer. Lowthers will join the company following a 15-year tenure at financial technology firm FIS.

Provident Bancorp's (PVBC) BankProv unit said it is collaborating with financial technology banking provider Synctera to expand its banking-as-a-service offerings. Provident Bancorp shares were flat in premarket activity.

Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) shares were also unchanged after the company said Thursday it aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for its businesses and operations by 2050.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.