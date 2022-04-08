Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, PSFE, PVBC, HIG

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently up 0.35%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down around 1%.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares were rising more than 4% after the company said late Thursday that it appointed Bruce Lowthers to succeed Philip McHugh as chief executive officer. Lowthers will join the company following a 15-year tenure at financial technology firm FIS.

Provident Bancorp's (PVBC) BankProv unit said it is collaborating with financial technology banking provider Synctera to expand its banking-as-a-service offerings. Provident Bancorp shares were flat in premarket activity.

Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) shares were also unchanged after the company said Thursday it aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for its businesses and operations by 2050.

