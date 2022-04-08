Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2022: SQ,TSLA,PSFE,HOOD,LXP

Financial stocks gave back a portion of their prior gains during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Friday rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.4%.

Bitcoin was 1.4% lower to $42,933, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.1 basis points to 2.713%.

In company news, Block (SQ) was falling 1.9% late in Friday trading, reversing modest midday gains, following reports the digital payments is partnering with privately held blockchain company Blockstream to use solar power and storage technology from Tesla (TSLA) to mine bitcoin in Texas. Tesla shares were 2.1% lower shortly before Friday's closing bell.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) slid 6.5% following a Goldman Sachs downgrade of the trading platform company to sell from neutral coupled with a $2 reduction in its price target for the stock to $13.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) slumped more than 14% after the real estate investment trust Friday said it was suspending its review of strategic alternatives and will continue operating as a standalone entity.

To the upside, Paysafe (PSFE) added 6.2% after the payments processor said longtime Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) executive Bruce Lowthers will begin as Paysafe's new CEO on May 1. He succeeds Philip McHugh, who is stepping down as CEO and a director on the Paysafe board.

