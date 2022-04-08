Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2022: PSFE, HOOD, LXP

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.3%.

Bitcoin was 0.3% lower to $43,414, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.9 basis points to 2.711%.

In company news, Paysafe (PSFE) added 8.9% after the payments processor overnight named longtime Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) executive Bruce Lowthers as its new CEO, effective May 1. He succeeds Philip McHugh, who is stepping down as CEO and a director on the Paysafe board.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) slid 6.1% following a Goldman Sachs downgrade of the trading platform company to sell from neutral coupled with a $2 reduction in its price target for the stock to $13.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) slumped 14% after the real estate investment trust Friday said it was suspending its review of strategic alternatives and will continue operating as a standalone entity.

