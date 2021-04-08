Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2021: PJT,MAIN,MOGO,MOGO.TO,LC

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

In company news, PJT Partners (PJT) fell 5.4% following a Wolfe Research downgrade of the investment banking firm to peer perform from outperform previously.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) has turned fractionally lower, giving back a small gain earlier Thursday that followed the investment firm saying it has secured a $75 million increase for its revolving credit facility to $855 million and extended its maturity until April 2026.

Mogo (MOGO) rose almost 1% after the electronic payments company said its Carta Worldwide debit card subsidiary was partnering with LendingClub's (LC) digital bank unit as part of its expanded US launch.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.