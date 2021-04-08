Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2021: PJT,MAIN,MOGO,MOGO.TO,LC

Banking
Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

In company news, PJT Partners (PJT) fell 5.4% following a Wolfe Research downgrade of the investment banking firm to peer perform from outperform previously.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) has turned fractionally lower, giving back a small gain earlier Thursday that followed the investment firm saying it has secured a $75 million increase for its revolving credit facility to $855 million and extended its maturity until April 2026.

Mogo (MOGO) rose almost 1% after the electronic payments company said its Carta Worldwide debit card subsidiary was partnering with LendingClub's (LC) digital bank unit as part of its expanded US launch.

