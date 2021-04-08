Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2021: GBOX,PJT,MAIN,MOGO,MOGO.TO,LC

Financial stocks turned narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead about 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.4% in late trade and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

In company news, GreenBox POS (GBOX) declined 5.5% after the blockchain-based payments company renegotiated the purchase price for its proposed acquisition of privately held credit and debit card processor ChargeSavvy LLC down to $12 million in restricted stock from the original $31.2 million price tag.

PJT Partners (PJT) fell 4% following a Wolfe Research downgrade of the investment banking firm to peer perform from outperform previously.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) was ending fractionally lower, giving back a small gain earlier Thursday that followed the investment firm saying it has secured a $75 million increase for its revolving credit facility to $855 million and extended its maturity until April 2026.

To the upside, Mogo (MOGO) rose 7.5% after the electronic payments company said its Carta Worldwide debit card subsidiary was partnering with LendingClub's (LC) digital bank unit as part of its expanded US launch.

