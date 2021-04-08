Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2021: BLK, MAIN, NMR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping in Thursday's premarket trading, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.20%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.17% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.08%.

BlackRock (BLK) rose 0.20% after saying its subsidiary BlackRock Real Assets has received $4.8 billion in commitments from over 100 institutional investors for its Global Renewable Power Fund III.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) was slightly advancing after saying it amended its revolving credit facility to extend its final maturity to April 2026. Additionally, the company said it increased the total commitments of the credit facility to $855 million from $780 million.

Nomura (NMR) has formed an internal team that will probe the lender's possible $2 billion loss after it unwinded its positions tied to US hedge fund Archegos Capital Management, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources. Nomura was marginally lower in recent trading.

