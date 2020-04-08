Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2020: EFC,NYMT,IVR,SC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +3.43%

BAC +5.22%

WFC +4.31%

C +6.08%

USB +3.40%

Financial stocks were ahead in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was posting a 4% advance. The Philadelphia Housing Index was 7.1% higher in late trade.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Ellington Financial (EFC) was 73% higher amid a broader rise for stocks and the specialty lender Wednesday declaring a reduced monthly dividend of $0.08 per share of its common stock, down 47% from the previous month's distribution citing "extreme market volatility" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other sector news:

(+) New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) soared 47% after the real estate investment trust late Tuesday said it has "significantly" improved its liquidity position and was current with all of its repurchase agreement payment obligations, including margin calls. Since March 30, the company has cut its outstanding repurchase deal financing for mortgage-backed securities to $150 million with a single counterparty, resulting in $1.1 billion of total outstanding repurchase deal financing, it said.

(+) Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) rose nearly 30% after saying it will receive around $125 million in cash proceeds after its loan counterparties recently sold $3.5 billion in pledged securities to secure their financing obligations. Other counterparties have sold pledged securities since April 1 and Invesco said more may do the same in the future although it can not predict whether those transactions will produce negative or positive cash proceeds.

(+) Santander Consumer USA (SC) rose 6.8% after announcing a new strategic partnership with Vroom that is designed to make it make it easier for customers on the e-commerce platform to obtain auto loan financing.

