Financial Sector Update for 04/08/2020: EFC, CME, KKR, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.83%

BAC: +1.72%

WFC: +2.02%

C: +2.79%

USB: +1.65%

Financial majors were rallying pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Ellington Financial (EFC), which was surging by over 51% even after its board approved a reduced monthly dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share, down 47% from the previous month's dividend, primarily due to the "extreme market volatility" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other sector news:

(=) CME (CME) was unchanged after saying international average daily volume increased 57% year-over-year to a record 7.2 million contracts in Q1, driven by growth in equity and interest rate products.

(=) KKR (KKR) co-chairmen George Roberts and Henry Kravis and co-presidents Scott Nuttall and Joseph Bae will forego any further salary and bonuses in 2020 as part of a $50 million global relief fund to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported, citing an investor letter from the private equity firm. KKR was flat in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.