Financial Sector Update for 04/07/2022: SOFI,BTBT,CIXX,CIX.TO

Financial stocks were sinking in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.0%.

Bitcoin was little changed at $43,640, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.4 basis points to 2.643%.

In company news, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was sinking 9.2%, earlier falling over 12% to a record low of $7.67 a share, after the digital financial services company late Wednesday cut its forecast for non-GAAP FY22 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and revenue this year after the White House this week extended the moratorium on federal student loan repayment by an extra four months until August 31. It also said several factors, including the November elections, likely will result in the moratorium lasting beyond the end of August.

Bit Digital (BTBT) declined 2.8%, reversing a nearly 1% advance soon after Thursday's opening bell that followed the cyptocurrency company announcing a revised agreement with Compute North extending the term for its hosting agreement by another five years in addition to an equipment upgrade to Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro miners.

CI Financial (CIXX) rose 3.5% after the Canadian asset manager Thursday disclosed plans for spinning off a 20% stake in its US wealth management business through an initial public offering later this year. CI Financial will remain the majority shareholder of the new company and will be using net proceeds from the upcoming IPO to pay down debt.

