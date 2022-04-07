Financial Sector Update for 04/07/2022: SOFI, CME, FITB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently up by 0.03%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.27% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.25%.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was down more than 4% after saying it expects 2022 adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $1.47 billion and $100 million, respectively, following the federal student loan payment moratorium extension from May 1 until August 31.

CME Group (CME) was up over 1% after it reported Q1 international average daily volume of 7.3 million contracts, an increase of 18% from a year earlier.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) was slightly lower after saying it will eliminate non-sufficient fund fees for all consumer accounts as of June 23.

