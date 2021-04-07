Financial Sector Update for 04/07/2021: UPST,MKGI,TRU,AJG

Banking
Financial stocks were mixed in late regular-hours trading, with the NYSE Financial Index flat while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was declining 0.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

In company news, Upstart Holdings (UPST) dropped over 12% after the lending network company disclosed plans to sell 2 million common shares to fund general corporate activities.

Monaker Group (MKGI) slid 6.7% after the travel e-commerce company said it will buy a 57.6% equity stake in International Financial Enterprise Bank for $6.4 million, pending approval of the deal by bank regulators in Puerto Rico.

TransUnion (TRU) was 1.4% lower this afternoon, giving back a small gain earlier Wednesday that followed the announcement that the company's TransUnion Gaming Services unit will provide verification, fraud, and marketing solutions to casinos and operators of online sports betting and daily fantasy sports in the US.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was fractionally higher after the insurance broker said it acquired Norway-based marine and energy insurance carrier Parisco AS for an undisclosed amount.

