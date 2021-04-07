Financial Sector Update for 04/07/2021: AJG, NMR, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were largely climbing pre-bell Wednesday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was little changed, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.41% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.34%.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was flat after saying it acquired Norway-based Parisco AS for an undisclosed amount.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) said its subsidiary, Nomura Strategic Ventures, has made an investment in Osaro Inc., a San Francisco-based startup that develops artificial intelligence-based software products for industrial automation. Nomura Holdings was marginally down in recent trading.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) said it set a new monthly volume record with total options volume of 266.3 million contracts traded in March compared with 263.4 million contracts traded in the same month last year. CBOE was flat.

