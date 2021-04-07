Banking
AJG

Financial Sector Update for 04/07/2021: AJG, NMR, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were largely climbing pre-bell Wednesday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was little changed, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.41% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.34%.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was flat after saying it acquired Norway-based Parisco AS for an undisclosed amount.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) said its subsidiary, Nomura Strategic Ventures, has made an investment in Osaro Inc., a San Francisco-based startup that develops artificial intelligence-based software products for industrial automation. Nomura Holdings was marginally down in recent trading.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) said it set a new monthly volume record with total options volume of 266.3 million contracts traded in March compared with 263.4 million contracts traded in the same month last year. CBOE was flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AJG NMR CBOE XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Banking sector outlook in a rising interest rate environment and crypto adoption

    Commerce Street Capital President & CEO Dory Wiley joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss banking sector outlook in a rising interest rate environment and crypto adoption.

    Mar 29, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular