Financial Sector Update for 04/07/2020: RDFN,XRF,IDEX,CIM

Financial stocks still were climbing in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 3.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Redfin (RDFN) was nearly 4% higher this afternoon. The real estate brokerage company was letting go of about 41% of its total workforce amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the furloughs are expected to continue through Sept. 1 although some employees will be permanently let go, the company said in a regulatory filing. Redfin also is temporarily cutting salaries and canceling bonuses, it said.

In other sector news:

(-) China Rapid Finance (XRF) turned 1% lower in late trade, erasing a prior 13% gain that followed the fintech company Tuesday naming Kevin Chen to be its new chief financial officer and director. Chen previously had been the vice president for finance at China Rapid Finance and he succeeds Steven Foo, who will focus on new business development.

(-) Ideanomics (IDEX) dropped 9% on Tuesday after saying its Mobile Energy Global subsidiary will launch a new payment system in July combining gasoline, liquefied natural gas, and electricity sales into a single payment platform for commercial electric vehicle fleets.

(-) Chimera Investment (CIM) fell over 20% after the real estate investment trust late Monday said it was launching a $250 million public offering of convertible senior notes due 2023 and using the net proceeds to fund the purchase of residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential or commercial mortgage-backed securities and other targeted assets.

