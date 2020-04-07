Financial Sector Update for 04/07/2020: IDEX,XRF,CIM

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +4.4%

BAC +5.9%

WFC+4.8%

C +5.4%

USB +3.8%

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 4.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 4.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 7.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Ideanomics (IDEX) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday after saying its Mobile Energy Global subsidiary will launch a new payment system in July combining gasoline, liquefied natural gas, and electricity sales into a single payment platform for commercial electric vehicle fleets.

In other sector news:

(+) China Rapid Finance (XRF) rose 2.9% after the fintech company Tuesday named Kevin Chen to be its new chief financial officer and director, succeeding Steven Foo, who will focus on new business development. Chen previously had been the vice president for finance at China Rapid Finance.

(-) Chimera Investment (CIM) fell 19% after the real estate investment trust late Monday said it was launching a $250 million public offering of convertible senior notes due 2023 and using the net proceeds to fund the purchase of residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential or commercial mortgage-backed securities and other targeted assets.

