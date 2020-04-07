Financial Sector Update for 04/07/2020: BAM, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: +5.03%
BAC: +5.61%
WFC: +5.31%
C: +7.10%
USB: +5.03%
Leading financial stocks were trading higher pre-market Tuesday.
Moving stocks include:
(+) Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which was advancing by more than 5% as Bloomberg News, citing sources, reported that the company and Global Infrastructure Partners are in negotiations for a joint bid for a 49% stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil's (ADNOC) natural gas pipelines.
(+) Wells Fargo (WFC) has reduced the number of home loan products it offers amid the market downturn caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported, citing a spokesman and an internal memo from the company. Wells Fargo was recently up more than 5%.
