Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2023: TPG, BPOP, KKR, MS

Financial stocks were up slightly in late afternoon trading Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.6% to $28,003, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.288%.

In economic news, for the week ending April 1, initial jobless claims came in at 228,000, compared with market expectations of 201,000. Last week's level was revised up to 246,000 from 198,000, according to the US Department of Labor.

In company news, iNova Pharmaceuticals, a prescription medicines company backed by US buyout firm TPG (TPG), is in advanced talks to acquire the over-the-counter business of Mundipharma International, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. TPG shares were down 0.2%.

KKR & Co.'s (KKR) shares fell 1.2% after the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation, that the private equity firm is close to finalizing a deal to buy a 30% stake in WPP-backed financial communications firm FGS Global.

Popular's (BPOP) shares were up 2.6% after Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform and set a price target of $74.

Morgan Stanley (MS) plans to establish a futures company in China after the country's securities regulator accepted its application, Reuters reported, citing the financial services company. Morgan Stanley was up 0.3%.

