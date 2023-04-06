Banking
MS

Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2023: MS, CBOE, BLK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 06, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) marginally higher. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.2%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) plans to establish a futures company in China after the country's securities regulator accepted its application, Reuters reported, citing the financial services company. Morgan Stanley was marginally higher recently.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) said late Wednesday that the total volume across its four options exchanges reached a new monthly high of 337.2 million contracts in March. Cboe Global Markets was down more than 1% in Thursday's premarket trading.

BlackRock's (BLK) Financial Market Advisory unit will assist the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in selling securities portfolios held in receivership after the collapse of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, the regulator said Wednesday. BlackRock was slightly higher in Thursday's premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS
CBOE
BLK
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.