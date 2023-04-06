Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2023: MS, CBOE, BLK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) marginally higher. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.2%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) plans to establish a futures company in China after the country's securities regulator accepted its application, Reuters reported, citing the financial services company. Morgan Stanley was marginally higher recently.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) said late Wednesday that the total volume across its four options exchanges reached a new monthly high of 337.2 million contracts in March. Cboe Global Markets was down more than 1% in Thursday's premarket trading.

BlackRock's (BLK) Financial Market Advisory unit will assist the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in selling securities portfolios held in receivership after the collapse of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, the regulator said Wednesday. BlackRock was slightly higher in Thursday's premarket activity.

