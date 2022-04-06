Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2022: HSBC, ARES, CG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.45%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) has set up the Metaverse Discretionary Strategy portfolio that will invest in the metaverse ecosystem for clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, Reuters reported, citing a company statement. Separately, multiple media outlets reported that HSBC raised its stake in HSBC Qianhai Securities, its Chinese joint venture with Qianhai Financial Holdings, to 90% from 51%. HSBC was recently down almost 1%.

Ares Management (ARES) was slightly higher after saying it launched a new fund called Ares Private Markets Fund, aimed to invest in private equity and private assets.

Carlyle Group (CG) said it has raised $4.6 billion for its second Carlyle Credit Opportunities Fund. Carlyle Group was slightly lower recently.

