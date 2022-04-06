Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2022: GFAI,AFRM,CBOE

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.9% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 1.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 5% to $43,673, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.7 basis points to 2.603%, reaching a three-year high ahead of the 2 pm ET release of minutes from the last FOMC meeting.

In company news, Guardforce AI (GFAI) tumbled over 32% after the Thai cash transportation and handling company Wednesday priced a $10 million private placement of 8.7 million shares at $1.15 apiece, or 32% under Tuesday's closing price.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) slid nearly 11% after Piper Sandler Wednesday cut its price target for the online payments processor by $7 to $58 a share and reiterating its neutral rating for the company's stock.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) rose 2.3% after late Tuesday saying total volume across its four options exchanges grew to 830.3 million contracts during Q1, reaching record levels for the second quarter in a row, supported by an increase in average daily volume to a best-ever 13.4 million contracts traded each day. European equities also increased to record-high levels during the three months ended March 31, bolstered by the number of European derivative contracts touching a record monthly high during February.

