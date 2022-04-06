Financial Sector Update for 04/06/2022: GBOX,AFRM,CBOE,GFAI

Financial stocks extended their Wednesday slide during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 1.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 5.0% to $43,634, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.3 basis points to 2.609%.

In company news, GreenBox POS (GBOX) slipped 2.3% after the blockchain company said it has completed the $28 million purchase of electronic money specialist Transact Europe Holdings, enabling GreenBox to offer faster payments and more competitive rates.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) slid 6.8% after Piper Sandler Wednesday cut its price target for the online payments processor by $7 to $58 a share and reiterating its neutral rating for the company's stock.

Guardforce AI (GFAI) tumbled over 32% after the cash transportation and handling company Wednesday priced a $10 million private placement of 8.7 million shares at $1.15 apiece, or 32% under Tuesday's closing price.

To the upside, Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) rose 1.7% after late Tuesday saying total volume across its four options exchanges grew to 830.3 million contracts during Q1, reaching record levels for the second quarter in a row, supported by an increase in average daily volume to a best-ever 13.4 million contracts traded each day. European equities also increased to record-high levels during the three months ended March 31, bolstered by the number of European derivative contracts touching a record monthly high during February.

